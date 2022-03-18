MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (OTC:WALRF) Trading Up 5.4%

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 32,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 121,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Company Profile (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

