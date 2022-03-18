megaBONK (MBONK) Market Cap Hits $87,347.28

megaBONK (MBONK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $87,347.28 and $3,967.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

