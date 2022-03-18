McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $50.53.

