McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.