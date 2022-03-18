McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

