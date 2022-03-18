McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

