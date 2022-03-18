McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.