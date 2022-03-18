McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

