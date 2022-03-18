McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

