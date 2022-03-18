MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.05

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$18.06. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 38,087 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$534.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

