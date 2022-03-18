Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $178.32 and last traded at $182.00. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average is $199.49.

Get Mayr-Melnhof Karton alerts:

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.