MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $827,286.72 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.
MaxLinear stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.
About MaxLinear (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
