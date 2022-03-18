MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $827,286.72 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.

MaxLinear stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

