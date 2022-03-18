Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Down 3.7%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMX. Raymond James cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

The stock has a market cap of $737.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

