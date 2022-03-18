Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.
Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
