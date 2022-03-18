Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.04 and a 12-month high of C$7.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

