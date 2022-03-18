Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $811.02

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.02 ($10.55) and traded as low as GBX 732.10 ($9.52). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.62), with a volume of 11,405 shares traded.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.19) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.19) to GBX 969 ($12.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 811.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £377.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3,700.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently -11,000.00%.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.07), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($157,805.72).

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.