Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $346.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.95. The company has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

