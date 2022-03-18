Mason P. Slaine Sells 125,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CERT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 1,259,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
