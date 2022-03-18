Mary E. Gallagher Buys 3,671 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOUT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AOUT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

