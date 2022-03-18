Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,036,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

