Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $179.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $171.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.72. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.