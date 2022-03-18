Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

XEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

