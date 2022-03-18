Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.