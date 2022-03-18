Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

