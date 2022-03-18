Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.04 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

