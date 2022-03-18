Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 543.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

