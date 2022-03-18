Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $305,826,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $169,695,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

