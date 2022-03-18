Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

