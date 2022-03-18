Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

