Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

