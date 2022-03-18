MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.