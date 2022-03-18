Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 134,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
MRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.