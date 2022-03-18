Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 134,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

MRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.