Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock opened at $1,412.55 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,417.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,254.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

