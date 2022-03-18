Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $60.38. 14,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

