Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

