Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.11

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $33.21. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 26,854 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

