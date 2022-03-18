Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

