MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

