Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

NYSE:M traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 10,779,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972,895. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

