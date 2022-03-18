M. Kraus & Co Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $121.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

