M. Kraus & Co Acquires 1,697 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

