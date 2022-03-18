M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.65. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,587. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

