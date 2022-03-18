Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,095,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 215,499 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $61.64.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
