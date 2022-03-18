Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

