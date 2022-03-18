Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

