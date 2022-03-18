Lobstex Price Tops $0.0244 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $565,740.38 and approximately $11,481.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 358% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,291,863 coins and its circulating supply is 23,216,437 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

