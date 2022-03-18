LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.69. 179,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

