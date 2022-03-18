Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,472 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $163,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $111.17 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,398. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

