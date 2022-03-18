Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.38.
LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LYV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,175. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
