Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,175. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

