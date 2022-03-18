LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $2,149.86 and approximately $43.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,983.41 or 1.79849999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.